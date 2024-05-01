PUTRAJAYA, May 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed his disappointment over the current development in Gaza, as there is no sign that the Zionist tyranny over Palestine will be stopped.

Anwar, who just returned from a work trip to Saudi Arabia yesterday, said he often raised humanitarian issues in Gaza every time he had a meeting with any international leader.

“During the (WEF) meeting in Riyadh, of course we discussed world economic problems, but I also discussed the latest developments in Gaza during my audience with King Salman of Saudi Arabia, and my meetings with foreign ministers from Jordan, Egypt, Turkiye, Iraq and Pakistan, and the information (I gathered) is very unconvincing and worrying.

“Since last night, I was very disturbed because it’s like the world is disappointing us. They talk about democracy, about humanity, about being highly civilised people, but their dignity and values are still bland, still not respecting others, that’s why the future of the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, is still bleak,” he said in his speech at the National Labour Day celebration here today.

Advertisement

Anwar also criticised the Western world for not caring about the plight of the Palestinian people who continue to be oppressed by the Zionist regime.

The Prime Minister said he had done his best during his meeting with President of the United States Joe Biden and several other world leaders in stating Malaysia’s stance on the issue in Gaza.

“This is not to heat up and complicate bilateral relations but to express our stance on hypocrisy.

Advertisement

“Whether the tyranny happens to Muslims or Christians, Hindus or Buddhists, it is still tyranny and it is our duty to protect and help the oppressed people.

“Unfortunately, this is not the view of the rich Western countries. They still prefer to close their eyes and turn a deaf ear, pretending not to hear the screams of small children and women,” he said.

Anwar was in Saudi Arabia for two days to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting in Riyadh which was attended by more than 1,000 participants including heads of state and government as well as business and industry leaders. — Bernama