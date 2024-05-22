KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Two higher learning institution students who were remanded to assist in the investigation of last week’s attack on the Ulu Tiram police station were released yesterday.

Malay daily Utusan Malaysia reported Johor police chief Commissioner M. Kumar as saying that the students aged 21 and 22 were released following orders from the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“Two individuals who were arrested last May 17 to assist in the investigation involving a case under Section 302 of the Penal Code were released yesterday after receiving instructions from the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“However, the investigation against the other five suspects, all of whom are members of the suspect’s family, is still ongoing considering that the remand period will only end on May 24,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Advertisement

Kumar further advised the public to prevent making any speculations or comments on social media that could disturb the public peace and interfere in police investigation.

Last Friday, two policemen were killed while another was injured after an unidentified assailant attacked the Ulu Tiram police station before the 21-year-old suspect was shot to death by the police.

The two policemen who were killed were identified as Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24.

Advertisement

Another policeman, Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, was critically injured.