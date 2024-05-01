PUTRAJAYA, May 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged for the establishment of the Gig Workers Commission to be expedited.

He said it is important to pay more attention and concern towards workers in the gig economy sector.

“For civil servants, there are the Public Service director-general, the Chief Secretary to the Government, Cuepacs (Congress of Unions of Employees in Public and Civil Services), and not to forget the MTUC (Malaysian Trades Union Congress).

“However, certain groups remain unrepresented. That is why the Gig Workers Commission is needed to provide more attention and support (to this group of workers),” he said in his speech at the National Labour Day 2024 celebration here today.

Anwar said this matter also involves taxi drivers, who have long contributed to the economy but sometimes are left behind in terms of coping with changing times.

“So we must pay attention including to the disabled, women, the elderly, retirees and some former inmates,” he said.

Anwar said he appreciates the hard work of all workers at various levels including in the gig economy. — Bernama

