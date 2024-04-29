RIYADH, April 29 — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also the prime minister, has expressed his intention to make an official visit to Malaysia by the end of this year, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Malaysian prime minister said this was made known by Crown Prince Mohammed during a dialogue of the Saudi Crown Prince with several world leaders, including the prime ministers of Egypt, Jordan and Pakistan, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting here yesterday.

“He (Crown Prince Mohammed) said he would try to visit Malaysia by the end of this year; (date) not finalised yet,” said Anwar.

Anwar said apart from strengthening bilateral ties between Putrajaya and Riyadh, the Saudi Crown Prince also stressed that Saudi Arabia would focus on large-scale investments in Malaysia.

“I see him (Crown Prince) earnestly wanting Malaysia to be given attention, and in discussions with (Saudi) ministers and companies, the same earnestness is evident.

“I met with the finance minister and the trade minister (of Saudi Arabia) yesterday, and they also mentioned that the directive is clear, and we hope this can be implemented soon, depending on the readiness and speed of approval by Malaysian agencies,” he told Malaysian media at the end of his three-day working visit to Saudi Arabia here today. — Bernama

