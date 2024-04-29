RIYADH, April 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a bilateral meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting here today.

In the meeting which lasted almost 30 minutes, the two leaders expressed their commitment to continue strengthening Putrajaya-Islamabad ties and boosting bilateral trade to another level.

The discussion also focused on efforts to explore investment opportunities and new cooperation in the fields of trade, education, defence, tourism and human resources.

Earlier, Anwar received a courtesy call from Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

In the 30-minute meeting, they exchanged views on current geopolitical issues in West Asia and Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

The two leaders also touched on bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and Turkiye, especially on investment, trade, defence and education.

Anwar is here to attend the two-day WEF Special Meeting themed “Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development”, which attracted more than 1,000 leaders, including heads of government and state as well as captains of industry. — Bernama

