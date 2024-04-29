KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held discussions with Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today between the Securities Commission of Malaysia (SC) and the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Through his post on Facebook, Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the two of them shared views on regional issues and that he also inquired about his friends in Indonesia.

In addition, both also touched on the government’s fiscal reforms and the agenda of advancing Islamic finance, in line with current challenges including the need to finance energy transition, food security and tackling poverty.

“She also informed that she will come to Malaysia next month to attend the Global Forum on Islamic Economics Finance (GFIEF) which will take place from May 28 to 29 in Kuala Lumpur. Also discussed is the strengthening of economic cooperation at the Asean level, taking into account the role of Malaysia which will chair Asean next year,” he said.

Earlier, the media reported that the SC signed an MoU with IsDB today, which paves way for closer cooperation in the Islamic capital market and expands the reach of financial technology and Islamic social finance, especially waqf.

Anwar and IsDB president and chairman Muhammad Al Jasser witnessed the signing of the MoU, which is the first of its kind between Malaysia’s capital market regulator and an Islamic development bank. — Bernama

