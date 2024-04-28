KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The police have arrested Perikatan Nasional politician Badrul Hisham Shaharin for sedition following a Facebook post he made over a news report that a casino would be opened in Forest City, Johor.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said Badrul, popularly referred to as Chegu Bard, will be probed under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Multimedia and Communications Act 1998.

Badrul was arrested last night and the police have obtained a two-day remand order.

“The police confirm that Chegu Bard was arrested on April 27 2024 in relation to a posting that linked the prime minister to a supposed plan to build a casino in Forest City which is also linked to the Yang Dipertuan Agong,” the police said in a statement this afternoon.

“The investigation is carried out by the classified criminal investigation unit of the legal/prosecution department (D5)... for inciting hate or disloyalty to any monarch,” it added.

“We urge the public not to make any comments that would interfere with the investigation. Stern action will be taken against anyone found to deliberately disrupt peace.”

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday denied reports that the government was mulling a casino licence to revive Forest City in Johor, calling the allegation a lie.

Genting Malaysia Bhd has also come forward to dismiss the claims made in the report.

Genting Malaysia said neither the company nor its chief executive officer Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay was involved in discussions on the opening of the casino.