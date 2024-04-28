KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating a senior leader in the northern region on suspicion of appointing several companies believed to be linked to him for supply projects valued at about RM300,000.

An MACC source said the leader is also suspected of assigning various companies for road repair and maintenance tasks, involving an allocation of almost RM1 million from the Menteri Besar’s office. These companies are believed to be connected to his son.

The source said these projects were monopolised by the leader’s son, allegedly using several company licences under his control.

Advertisement

“These alleged offences are believed to have been committed between January 2023 until March this year.

“These companies allegedly submitted documents containing false information for the project works, as well as received commissions of about five per cent of the projects’ value,” the source told Bernama today.

He said 15 companies under the control of the leader’s son have been identified so far, engaging in activities such as the supply of mineral water, gifts and souvenirs.

Advertisement

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed investigations are ongoing. — Bernama