SUNGAI BULOH, April 28 — Voters in Kuala Kubu Baru are urged not to be swayed by slander tactics spread by opposition parties seeking support and votes in the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) state by-election.

Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk R. Ramanan, who is also PKR Deputy Information Chief 1, said that the voters should be cautious and always check the facts when listening to political campaigns conducted by opposition parties.

Ramanan, who is also the Member of Parliament for Sungai Buloh, said that during the campaign period, there would be irresponsible parties engaging in unhealthy campaign methods, including using social media platforms to spread slander.

“It is crucial for all Kuala Kubu Baru voters to be careful and listen to accurate information, as there are various pieces of information (from the opposition) during the campaign, most of which contain slander.

“Some people might even repost old videos to engage in dirty campaigning. We want a clean campaign, and people need to rely on credible news sources,” he told reporters at a Hari Raya Open House organised in collaboration with Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) at the Sungai Buloh Parliamentary Service Centre here today.

The KKB by-election, nomination of which was yesterday, sees a four-cornered fight among candidates from Pakatan Harapan (PH), Perikatan Nasional (PN), Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) and an Independent candidate.

Pang Sock Tao, 31, former Press Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming, representing PH, is facing off against Hulu Selangor Bersatu acting division head Khairul Azhari Saut, representing PN, Hafizah Zainuddin (PRM), and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The Kuala Kubu Baru by-election is being held due to the demise of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, from the DAP, on March 21 due to cancer.

Early voting is on May 7 and polling on May 11.

On the Hari Raya Open House, Ramanan said that it served as an opportunity to connect with people in the constituency while promoting harmony among different ethnic groups during the Aidilfitri celebrations.

The event, which runs from noon to evening, attracted over 4,000 visitors and featured performances by local artists.

Ramanan also used the occasion to distribute contributions to 200 funeral management workers in the Sungai Buloh constituency, including grave diggers, hearse drivers, and caretakers of mosques and surau. — Bernama