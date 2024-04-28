SUNGAI PETANI, APRIL 28 — Fourteen houses around villages in the Kuala Muda district were reported to be affected by a storm that hit around 5.30pm today.

Kuala Muda district civil defence force officer Captain (PA) Azahar Ahmad, said among the villages affected was Kampung Berapit, Mukim Pekula, involving one house.

“Additionally, in Mukim Gurun, six houses were affected, namely four in Kampung Sri Gading, one in Kampung Kuala Dahanan and one in Jalan Sekolah Kebangsaan Jeniang.

“As for Sungai Pasir, three houses were affected in Kampung Bukit, two in Kampung Masjid, and one each in Kampung Teluk Wang Kechil and Kampung Teluk Wang Besar,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the total number of victims involved was still being assessed, but as of 11pm tonight, no temporary evacuation centres were opened.

“This is the fifth storm incident reported to have occurred in the Kuala Muda district this month.

“The first storm incident occurred on April 10 involving 10 houses, the second on April 12 (involving one house), the third on April 13 (14 houses), and the fourth on April 24 involving 15 houses. — Bernama