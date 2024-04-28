MANJUNG, April 28 — The families of the navy personnel who perished in the two-helicopter tragedy at the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) base in Lumut will continue being provided with counselling services based on their needs.

Deputy Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development, Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad, stated that observations have found the next-of-kin still grieving but demonstrating a strong will in accepting their tragic fate.

“The duration of counselling depends on the individual’s circumstances. We are giving them time and space to grieve the loss of their loved ones.

“For many of them, the family member they lost were their closest confidants and support system.

“The key is to encourage them to share their thoughts and feelings. We encourage them to do so with our counsellors so they know we are prepared to assist at any time,” she told reporters after visiting the family of the late Lt T. Sivasutan at Taman Serdang Jaya, Sitiawan today.

She mentioned that the ministry had also provided a donation of RM3,000 through the National Welfare Foundation’s Ehsan scheme and essential items, in addition to her personal contribution, to the three families of the victims residing in Sitiawan and Lumut today.

Earlier, Noraini visited the families of the late Warrant Officer II TMK Mohd Shahrizan Mohd Termizi in Taman Lekir Indah and Warrant Officer II, Nurfarahimi Mohd Suady, at the Lumut naval base.

“We were also informed that Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan, the daughter of the Sultan of Pahang, has also made a personal donation,” she said.

Last Tuesday, the crash involving a Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and a Fennec aircraft (M502-6) at the Lumut naval base, claimed the lives of 10 RMN personnel. — Bernama