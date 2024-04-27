KUCHING, April 27 — The welfare home in Taman Desa Aman, Padang Serai, Kedah, seen in videos showing an old man being beaten by a woman believed to be the staff at the centre, is not registered with the Social Welfare Department (JKM), said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said this was based on the investigations conducted by the JKM and the police against the private elderly care home.

“Once the investigation is complete, we will order the welfare home to close.

“I urge those tasked with caring for the elderly to fulfil their responsibilities diligently. We must always remember that someday, we too will depend on others for care and protection,” she said after attending the Kuching District Office Aidilfitri open house here today.

On Thursday (April 25), Kulim district police chief Supt Mohd Azizul Mohd Khairi reportedly said that the police had arrested the owner and helper of the welfare home to assist in investigations into the incident.

He said that the police had received a report about an incident where a 70-year-old inmate of the welfare home had allegedly been beaten with a stick.

“Four video clips of the incident have gone viral on social media and the Kulim district police headquarters has launched an investigation into the case and arrested a 44-year-old man, who is the owner of the welfare home.

“Also arrested is a 36-year-old local woman who works as a helper at the centre,” said Mohd Azizul in a statement. — Bernama