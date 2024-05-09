KINABATANGAN, May 9 — The federal government has been giving priority in allocation to Sabah as the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) channelled funds to the ministry’s agencies as well as also through Sabah Land Development Board (SLDB) and Sabah Rubber Industry Board (LIGS), said the Deputy Prime Minister Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister said this year, RM1.49 billion or 20 per cent of the RM7.43 billion KKDW Development allocation under the Fourth Rolling Plan (RP4) of the 12th Malaysia Plan has been allocated to Sabah.

“For the Kinabatangan district, KKDW has also allocated a total of RM77.35 million for development purposes including the implementation of various projects involving public facilities, communication infrastructure and rural utilities.

Advertisement

“I also understand that there is a lot of need for ‘blue drums’ in Kinabatangan, ... I know this is a water problem, KKDW has also seen some areas that need tube wells, because those areas have low pressure. We think after over 60 years of independence, the people should have water, electricity and roads, KKDW is committed to helping the people,” he said.

He said this at the opening of ‘Sentuhan Kasih Desa’ and Madani Village Entrepreneurship programme of KKDW at Dataran Tamu Sukau here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said he would apply for a bigger budget increase specifically for Sabah next year.

Advertisement

Besides, he said, KKDW also implemented a rural mega leap programme with an allocation of RM9 million as well as an Integrated Area Development Programme worth RM47.6 million which benefited the residents.

“KKDW through KEMAS (Community Development Department) has also provided an allocation amounting to RM2.31 million for the implementation of various community development programmes and entrepreneurship training (RM1.17 million); skills education (RM1.14 million) in addition to RM1.5 million for upgrading premise facilities for the benefit of rural communities including the Kinabatangan area,” he added.

According to Ahmad Zahid, in addition, a total of RM18 million is also allocated for the implementation of human capital and social capital development programmes in the state of Sabah such as the Integrated Village Economic Development Project (PROSPEK).

“The government wants to ensure that the people of Sabah enjoy the benefits of this country’s wealth and not to fall behind in the current of rural development,” he added.

In addition, he said a total of RM155.24 million had been allocated for Additional Economic Activities (AET) as well as Smallholder Skills Training for the development and empowerment of rural entrepreneurs in the state of Sabah.

At the ceremony, Ahmad Zahid also handed over the appointment letter of the Madani Village Community Committee to Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin on behalf of the committee’s 132 chairmen and secretaries from 66 villages here. — Bernama