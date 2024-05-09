SINGAPORE, May 9 — The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) are conducting the sixth edition of the bilateral Search-And-Rescue Exercise (Sarex) Malsing from May 7 to 15 at the Kuantan Air Base.

Singapore’s Ministry of Defence in a statement said this year’s edition involves RSAF’s H225M and RMAF’s EC725 helicopters, together with their SAR aircrew and groundcrew.

RSAF Commanding Officer of the 125 Squadron, Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Lim Seng Wee and RMAF Commanding Officer of 10 Squadron, Lt Col Ahmad Farhan Ahmad co-officiated the opening ceremony at the air base yesterday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lim said this annual bilateral exercise provides both Air Forces with an important platform and excellent opportunities to collaborate, interoperate and train together in life saving SAR operations.

“We stay committed to improve our SAR operations to save lives through our regular collaboration. It is also a testament to the warm and long-standing defence relations between the two countries,” Lim said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Farhan said the bilateral exercise demonstrates a high level of professionalism, mutual trust and team excellence from the personnel of both Air Forces to maximise joint capabilities to carry out SAR operations safely and expeditiously.

During the exercise, the participants from both countries engaged in professional discussions and planned for SAR operations based on a simulated aerial mishap scenario off Pulau Tioman, Malaysia.

The SAR teams also conducted aerial searches and expeditious evacuation of simulated casualties for immediate medical attention, the statement added.

Since its inception in 2018, Sarex Malsing seeks to enhance the professionalism and defence relations between the two air forces and foster closer rapport and mutual cooperation amongst the personnel.

The RSAF and RMAF also interact regularly across a wide range of activities, including bilateral visits and professional exchanges, as well as multilateral activities under the ambit of the Five Power Defence Arrangements. — Bernama