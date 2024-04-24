KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Kepong DAP MP Lim Lip Eng today said that abolishing 24-hour eatery operating licences could lead to job losses and a decrease in the country’s economic activities.

He said as 24-hour eateries play a big part in Malaysia’s economy as it generates revenue through food sales and tourism.

“Prohibiting them would lead to job losses and a decrease in economic activity.

“Additionally, these eateries offer convenience and accessibility to individuals with diverse schedules, including late-shift workers, travelers arriving at unconventional hours, and those with non-traditional lifestyles,” Lim said in a statement today.

Advertisement

His remarks come after a call made by Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) to abolish 24-hour operating licence given to eateries with the Health Ministry considering the proposal.

CAP had made the call citing it as a way to reduce the negative effects of late-night meals and contribute to a healthier lifestyle for Malaysians.

Additionally, Lim said late-night eateries serve as important social venues where people meet up after working hours or during the weekends to bond with friends and family.

Advertisement

“To ban them could impede social interactions and recreational activities, negatively affecting community cohesion and mental wellbeing,” he said.

He added that Malaysia is known for its diverse food culture and 24-hour eateries contribute to this country’s rich gastronomic heritage.

“Prohibiting them (24-hour eateries) would restrict food choices and diminish Malaysia’s standing as a food paradise,” he said.