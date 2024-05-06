KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has ordered a bus company, involved in the case of a bus driver being rude to a female passenger, to conduct a further investigation to ensure a similar incident does not occur again.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, APAD said in a statement today that the company had suspended the bus driver in question.

“APAD once again would like to emphasise its position that it will never compromise with any land public transport service operator and driver that undermine the public’s trust in land public transport services,” said statement.

APAD issued the statement following the incident in which a public service bus driver was rude to a passenger in Johor Baru.

In a 50-second video recording of the incident which went viral on social media recently, it was found that the driver of a stage bus, with the registration JST 9923, was rude to a female passenger before ordering her off the bus.

APAD said it wants to remind companies to monitor the performance of their respective drivers in ensuring the safety of other road users.

Additionally, a stern reminder is also given to all service operators and drivers to always practice professional and prudent work ethics.

“Any non-compliance will be subject to action based on the enforced rules. The public is also advised to remain calm and not speculate until the investigation is complete.

“Any complaints about public transport services can be channelled through the official complaint channel provided by the company or government,” it added. — Bernama