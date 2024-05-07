HULU SELANGOR, May 7 ― Two early voting centres for the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) state by-election, namely at the multipurpose hall of the Royal Malaysian Police College and the 4th Infantry Division of the Royal Signals Regiment, were opened simultaneously at 8am today.

The early voting process for the state by-election involves 625 police personnel and 238 military personnel and their spouses who would cast their votes to elect their new representative at the State Assembly.

The two early voting centres would close at 5pm.

The by-election sees a four-cornered fight between Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Independent Nyau Ke Xin.

It is being held following the death of the incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, due to cancer on March 21.

The KKB state constituency has 40,226 registered voters.

The Election Commission has set the polling for the state by-election on Saturday. ― Bernama