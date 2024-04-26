HULU SELANGOR, April 26 — The Election Commission is actively making final preparations to ensure a smooth nomination process for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election tomorrow.

Returning officer Yuhanas Auree Kamaruddin said that preparations at the Hulu Selangor District Multipurpose Hall and Sports Complex, designated as the nomination centre, are 90 per cent complete.

“Insya-Allah, all election personnel are fully prepared and today’s preparations are nearly perfect,” he told Bernama here today.

Yuhanas Auree also advised potential candidates to ensure that all necessary documents are complete to avoid any issues during the submission process.

“I also want to remind supporters attending tomorrow to adhere to the set rules for a smooth nomination process,” he said.

The nomination centre will open at 9am and close an hour later.

The by-election is being held following the demise of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong from DAP on March 21 due to cancer.

Polling day is set for May 11, with early voting scheduled for May 7. — Bernama