PUTRAJAYA, April 26 — The Court of Appeal has set July 29 to hear the prosecution’s appeal against the acquittal of Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad from three corruption charges involving RM2.8 million relating to a Felcra Bhd investment.

Court of Appeal deputy registrar Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli fixed the date during a case management today. He also fixed a final case management date on July 15.

Lawyer K. Sagana appeared for the couple during the case management while deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry acted for the prosecution.

One of Zizie Izette’s lawyers Teh See Khoon confirmed the hearing date when contacted by Bernama.

Advertisement

The Kinabatangan Member of Parliament and his wife were acquitted and discharged on September 7 last year after the High Court allowed their revision applications to overturn the September 2, 2022 Sessions Court’s ruling that had ordered them to enter their defence on the corruption charges. The prosecution filed its appeal on September 18.

Bung Moktar, who was then the non-executive chairman of Felcra, was charged on May 3, 2019, with two charges of accepting bribes of RM2.2 million and RM262,500 as an inducement to obtain Felcra approval to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual unit trusts.

He was alleged to have accepted the bribes from Public Mutual Berhad’s investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid through Zizie Izette at Public Bank Taman Melawati Branch here between 12.30pm and 5pm on June 12, 2015.

Advertisement

Zizie Izette was charged with three counts of abetting her husband over the matter at the same place, date and time. — Bernama