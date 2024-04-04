KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — A senior police officer suspected of being involved in corrupt activities around the capital has been transferred to another department pending the full report of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the DSP-ranked officer at the Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been released on MACC bail.

“We have confirmed that the officer has returned to duty and we are placing him elsewhere while waiting for investigation results.

“Currently there is no decision from the MACC, the investigation is still ongoing and the police are waiting for the results and full report from the MACC,” he said at a press conference after witnessing the handover of duties ceremony for Wangsa Maju district police chief at the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters (IPD), here today.

The handover of duties involved the appointment of ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail as the new Wangsa Maju district police chief. He is replacing Supt Ashari Abu Samah who will be transferred to Alor Gajah IPD, Melaka.

Rusdi said that the police also conducted an internal investigation into the case and had not yet made any decision.

“We conduct a parallel investigation involving our officer. Sometimes we wait for the result of the MACC investigation and sometimes we will make a decision earlier,” he said.

Rusdi said that the officer was being investigated under Section 17 of the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Based on information from sources, the senior officer was arrested after being suspected of being involved in protecting illegal activities around the capital.

It is understood that MACC found cash amounting to more than RM2 million when they checked several premises belonging to the senior officer. — Bernama