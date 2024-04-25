PUTRAJAYA, April 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attended the maiden Madani Muhibbah Aifilfitri 1445H open house organised by the Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) here.

Anwar arrived at 1.30pm and was greeted by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Also present were Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu and the top management of both ministries.

The event, which was held on the porch of the Communications Ministry and KPKT, was attended by over 5,000 people comprising employees of both ministries as well as various industries.

A wide spread of traditional delicacies was served, including lemang, chicken rendang, satay and nasi himpit, while local artistes like Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Hazama and Aisha Retno provided entertainment.

At the event, Anwar also presented several donations, including through the Home Repair Assistance Project under the KPKT’s supervision, before leaving at about 2.30pm. — Bernama

