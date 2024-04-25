KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim prays for Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi to be granted a swift recovery.

Abdullah, 85, who served as the fifth prime minister from 2003 until 2009, was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 3 pm yesterday.

“May Tun Abdullah be granted a swift recovery, bestowed with strength and may all his affairs be eased. Insya-Allah,” he said in a post on his Facebook today.

The former prime minister’s secretariat office said Abdullah was diagnosed with small spontaneous pneumothorax and was advised to rest under the monitoring of specialists.

Meanwhile, former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Abdullah’s son-in-law, confirmed that Abdullah is in stable condition at IJN’s Coronary Care Unit.

On behalf of the family, Khairy expressed gratitude for the prayers and words of encouragement for Abdullah, adding that his father-in-law needs adequate rest and will not receive visitors for now. — Bernama

