KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The police have opened an investigation into an offensive comment in relation to the recent helicopter crash in Perak, said Criminal Investigation director Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

Shuhaily said that the police were probing the owner of an X social media account under the name of “Saifuddin Shafik”.

“The investigation is being carried out by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit, Prosecution/Legal Division (D5), and Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, Section 504 of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA).

“Police confiscated a smartphone which was believed to have been used to upload the posting. The investigation paper has been referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers under Article 145 (3) of the Federal Constitution,” he said in a statement, today.

He advised the public to refrain from commenting or engaging in speculation out of respect for the grieving families.

He further reminded the public to exercise better judgment over sensitive issues especially when using social media.

On Tuesday, two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) helicopters collided with each other during a rehearsal for RMN’s 90th anniversary which was scheduled for Saturday but is now cancelled.

The incident claimed a total of 10 Navy officers’ lives.