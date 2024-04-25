SEPANG, April 25 — Hafizul Harawi, the 38-year-old man who opened fire at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), targeting his wife and injuring her bodyguard, was charged with attempted murder and voluntarily causing grievous injury, at the Sepang Sessions Court today.

He was charged under Section 307 and Section 326 of the Penal Code, and pleaded not guilty to both.

Hafizul who also faces additional charges at the Kelantan Sessions Court under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960, was also denied bail.

