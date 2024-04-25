KANGAR, April 25 ― The remand order for the son of a menteri besar has been extended until tomorrow to facilitate investigations into a case of producing falsified documents to make RM600,000 in claims since 2022.

Four other suspects have also had their remand periods extended until tomorrow, while a civil servant in the State Secretary’s Office who was previously remanded has been released after investigations against him concluded.

Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor granted the remand extension following an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to conduct investigations under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Advertisement

All the suspects, aged between 26 and 37, were detained by the MACC between 7am and 8am around the state on Tuesday.

The case is being investigated relating to document forgery in making false claims when the project in question was not carried out.

The project involved maintenance, repair, supply and service works, starting from 2022 until now, estimated to be worth RM600,000. ― Bernama

Advertisement