SHAH ALAM, April 24 — Five civil servants, one of them a woman, have been remanded for three days from today to assist in investigations into cases of corruption.

Magistrate Muhammad Syafiq Sulaiman issued the order to remand all of them, aged between 32 and 42, to facilitate investigation under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

The civil servants are suspected to have received bribes of between RM3,000 and RM15,000 from contractors involved in cleaning works from 2018 to 2020 as an inducement not to impose payment deductions for cleaning contract works at a local authority premises.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim, when contacted, confirmed that all suspects were arrested at the Selangor MACC office. — Bernama

