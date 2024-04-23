KANGAR, April 23 — The government is currently in the process of preparing documentation concerning proposed amendments to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355) for submission to the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said discussions and consultations with state Islamic religious agencies on efforts to improve the Act have been concluded.

“So we have discussed the matter with state agencies, such as the Syariah Courts, Chief Syariah Judges, Chief Syariah prosecutors, Chief Religious Enforcement officers, and State Islamic Religious Councils.

“Insha-Allah, we are now at the stage of preparing the documents. We will present them at the MKI meeting, which plays a role in coordinating all matters related to Islamic affairs, including the implementation of Syariah laws in our country,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the state-level Sinar Lestari programme by the Malaysia Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM) at Masjid Kampung Surau, in Utan Aji, here today.

Mohd Na’im was asked to comment on the latest developments regarding efforts to improve and amend Act 355.

He mentioned that YaPEIM has allocated RM10.6 million through the Sinar Lestari programme nationwide since October 2020, involving 240 projects for the construction of new homes and refurbishment of residences benefiting hundreds of hard-core poor and low-income families in the country.

“In Perlis, the Sinar Lestari programme has benefited seven recipients, involving a total allocation of RM188,519, which includes entrepreneurship workshop assistance to one recipient, and six housing refurbishment projects and business assistance,” he said. — Bernama