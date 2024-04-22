SHAH ALAM, April 22 — A local worker and three foreign nationals suffered burns in a fire at an animal feed processing plant in the industrial area of Bandar Sultan Sulaiman, Klang, near here today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said five firemen in a fire engine from the South Klang station were dispatched to the scene on receiving an emergency call at 2.12pm.

He said the fire at the flour storage tank area had been extinguished before the firemen arrived at the factory.

“Examinations found that the victims suffered burns ranging from 10 to 60 per cent,” he said in a statement here.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three factories in Solok Selatan 21, Port Klang, were destroyed in an early morning fire.

Ahmad Mukhlis said the fire started at a plastic processing plant, destroying about 80 per cent of the premises, and spread to two nearby factories.

“The blaze, which affected three factories measuring 8,400 sq feet per unit, was brought under control at 5.30am. There were no casualties,” he said.

He said the department was alerted to the fire at 2.16am and sent 54 firemen and fire engines from 11 stations to the scene. — Bernama