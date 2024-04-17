SHAH ALAM, April 17 — Some 10 per cent of about 1,900 premises that have been issued with the Fire Certificate (FC) in Selangor do not meet the requirements as stipulated in the certificate such as not carrying out fire drills.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said fire drills need to be carried out to test the building’s prevention and safety system in the event of a fire incident.

The premises were also found to be non-compliant in terms of building renovation standards, he said.

He said fire drills should be conducted at least once a year to assess the level of safety and preparedness of the fire brigade and emergency response team (ERT) of a building.

“The security prevention system of each building must be ensured to always be in perfect condition and functioning properly, and not be the cause of a failed extinguishing and rescue operations in the event of any untoward incident,” he said.

He told reporters this after observing a fire drill at the AEON Shah Alam Shopping Centre here, today.

Wan Md Razali said there are nine categories of buildings that require FC, including libraries, hospitals and nursing homes, hotels, hostels, offices, shops, factories, assembly areas and stores.

Meanwhile, he said the flood situation in Sungai Buloh is now under control with the water in the affected areas beginning to recede and some flood victims at the relief centre (PPS) allowed to return home.

He said the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Merbau Sempak and the Kuala Selangor Municipal Council Hall (MPKS) in Desa Coalfields Village which opened yesterday are still in operation.

The flood is caused by heavy rain during high tide, but the situation is now under control, he said. — Bernama