KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The door of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) is open for other parties to merge with PDP, following its merger with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) recently.

PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said PDP’s openness to accept any party to join PDP is for the well-being of the country especially Sarawak.

“For PDP, our door is always open, we can always look at it and welcome everybody. Most importantly, at the end of the day we must be one team to work towards saving the nation especially the state (Sarawak),” said the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister after attending Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) Hari Raya Open House, here today.

On April 7, Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng expressed the hope that PDP and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) will merge one day since both parties have historical links and it will strengthen the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and the Dayak cause.

Advertisement

Tiong further said anybody can suggest anything but it’s up to the individual party to decide regarding the suggestion made by Larry.

On April 6, Tiong announced that Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh and two senior leaders of the now-dissolved Parti PSB have taken up top positions in PDP.

Tiong said the appointment of Wong, the former PSB president and Bawang Assan assemblyman, as well as his deputy Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa and secretary-general, Baru Bian as PDP vice-presidents were being finalised at the party’s supreme council meeting. — Bernama

Advertisement