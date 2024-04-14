KUCHING, April 14 — Bawang Assan State Assemblyman Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh today made it clear that he and other leaders did not ask for any post in the state government as a condition to join the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) after they dissolved Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

PDP is a component of the ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“I would rather wait and see first,” he told after attending a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at the State Assembly Building.

Wong, who was PSB president, said the party created history by being the first political party in Malaysia to dissolve itself based on the record of the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

“All the other parties one way or another were de-registered, but not us. We dissolved ourselves to clear the path to join PDP so that we are part of GPS,” he said.

Engkilili State Assemblyman Johnical Rayong, who was present at the press conference, said he and other former leaders have decided to dissolve PSB as they were attracted by the various policies of the state government, led by Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, in managing the economy, people and state.

“Due to such policies, we are now progressive, peaceful and enjoying political stability,” he said, adding that he and other leaders want to work together with GPS leaders in the development of the state.

Besides Wong and Rayong, the other former PSB State Assemblyman is Baru Bian (Ba’Kelalan).

Rayong, who was the former deputy president of PSB, thanked GPS leaders and Speaker Tan Sri Asfia Awang Nasar for welcoming him, Wong and Baru as part of the ruling coalition.

“With the change in our status, from the opposition to the government backbenchers, we will strive to work harder for the people, including in my Engkilili constituency,” he said.

On February 17, PSB passed a resolution to dissolve itself to enable its members to join PDP en bloc.

The party was initially known as the United People’s Party (UPP) and was launched on August 17, 2014, after breaking away from the Sarawak People’s Party (SUPP) following a leadership tussle.

UPP changed its name to PSB after an extraordinary delegates conference on December 8, 2018.

In the 2021 state election, PSB won in Batu Lintang, Engkilili, Bawang Assan and Ba’Kelalan.

However, Batu Lintang State Assemblyman See Chee How left the party to become a GPS-friendly independent member of the state assembly.