KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has no issues supporting a candidate from any Unity Government party to be fielded in the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election on May 11.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, in a statement today, said any candidate chosen was based on mutual understanding among the component parties of the unity government, whether it be Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) or other component parties.

“The unity government is built on the foundation of understanding and cooperation. This foundation needs to be preserved. It is important for us to avoid making statements that will undermine the foundation of unity and understanding in this government,” he said.

He said all parties need to think from various perspectives before making any statements, and every issue needs to be resolved collectively and discussed internally among the involved parties.

Zambry said BN would not concede the by-election to the Opposition and would strive to help the unity government candidate emerge victorious with a different and appropriate approach.

“BN Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has also pledged his commitment and that of BN to support the unity government candidate in the by-election.

“BN will organise its campaign to be executed effectively in the areas under its responsibility and ensure that voters exercise their voting rights, thus securing victory for the unity government candidate,” he said.

Zambry said the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election would also provide a new dimension, especially in the context of political moderation and national stability.

“This political moderation is important to ensure the sustainability and efforts of the unity government that prioritise national stability, practice the principles of moderation and the interests of all diverse communities in Malaysia,” he said.

The Kuala Kubu Baru by-election is being held following the passing of the incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The Election Commission (EC) has set April 27 and May 7 for nominations and early voting respectively.

The Kuala Kubu Baru by-election is the seventh by-election to be held after the 15th General Election (GE15) in 2022. — Bernama