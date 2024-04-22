GUA MUSANG, April 22 — The dropout rate among school children in rural areas, especially the Orang Asli community, has been reduced following the construction of Comprehensive Special Model Schools for Year 9 (K9) and Year 11 (K11).

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said it was proven by the track record of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Permai (K9) here that has achieved a 100 per cent attendance rate as a result of the support of parents and teachers.

“The K9 and K11 schools are a commitment of the Education Ministry that focuses on having primary and secondary schools within one building and area.

“The Education Ministry will continue to expand K9 and K11 schools nationwide involving Orang Asli and indigenous children to prevent them from missing out on education,” she told reporters after visiting SK Sri Permai during the Madani Education Tour at schools with Orang Asli children, here today.

Commenting on the condition of the school, where the floor of several classrooms is affected by underground water flow, she said that the matter would be addressed, adding that the school would also have a new site.

Fadhlina said the Public Works Department had conducted a site assessment, and the findings had been brought to the ministry.

“SK Sri Permai is no longer categorised as a low-enrolment school and I hope this construction can proceed to benefit the Orang Asli children in the surrounding areas,” she added.

Meanwhile, Bernama checks found that most teachers at the school drive four-wheel drive vehicles and motorcycles because they have to pass through rough, muddy, pothole-ridden and gravel-strewn routes spanning 80 kilometres. — Bernama