GUA MUSANG, April 22 — The Education Ministry has advised students nationwide to drink enough water and wear appropriate school uniforms due to the hot weather.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek urged parents and guardians to monitor their wards to avoid unwanted incidents.

She said schools have existing guidelines regarding student activities during heatwaves and have been briefed accordingly.

“We have emphasised this matter repeatedly and asked all schools nationwide to comply with the existing SOP (Standard Operating Procedure).

“I believe every school has conducted a risk assessment of all activities based on the prescribed guidelines,” she said when asked to comment on the matter after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Permai, a Comprehensive Special Model School for Year 9, during the Madani Education Tour for schools with Orang Asli students, here today.

Her deputy, Wong Kah Woh, and Kelantan state education department director, Datuk Mohd Zamri Abdul Aziz, were also present.

On April 16, it was reported that parents were encouraged to lodge complaints to the Ministry of Education’s Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA) if a school holds outdoor activities when the weather exceeds 35 Celsius in their area. — Bernama

