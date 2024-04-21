MELAKA, April 21 — The Melaka Nightlife package is one of three initiatives launched to support the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024) campaign and draw more visitors to the state, especially the underprivileged.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said two more initiatives are the Buy Souvenirs and Win Campaign and the ‘Jom Melaka Cari Makan’ application.

“The Melaka Nightlife package offers tickets for as low as RM10 to attractions such as Taming Sari Tower, Melaka River Cruise and museums under the Melaka Museum Corporation, beginning in June.

“This amazing deal is available every first Saturday of the month from 11pm to 3am,” he told reporters after launching the Buy Souvenirs and Win Campaign, the ‘Jom Melaka Cari Makan’ application and TMM2024 lucky draw at the Merchandise Kiosk in Banda Hilir today.

Elaborating, he said the Melaka Nightlife package resulted from the success of the free entry initiative at 10 tourist spots in February.

“The state government continues to listen to the public’s desire for great deals to visit tourist spots. So we created this package to cater to the less fortunate,” he said.

Regarding the Buy Souvenirs and Win Campaign, Ab Rauf said visitors can purchase special TMM2024 merchandise starting at RM15 and be eligible for a lucky draw offering prizes like cars, motorcycles, and even a boat with an engine.

“The ‘Jom Melaka Cari Makan’ application offers up to 50 per cent discounts at over 200 registered restaurants and cafes across Melaka from May 1 to June 2.

“I believe this application indirectly broadens efforts to promote Melaka’s eateries, boost income for local businesses and draw in more tourists from various categories,” he said. — Bernama