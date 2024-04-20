PUTRAJAYA, April 20 — A syndicate involved in embezzling subsidised diesel fuel at a nondescript location in Klang was busted when a Selangor team from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) raided the premises on April 16.

The raid conducted by a law enforcement team from KPDN Putrajaya led to the arrest of two local men aged 48 and 67.

KPDN Enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to use fake vehicle registration plates to deceive the authorities and the premises was an illegal storage facility used to transfer subsidised diesel before it was sold on the black market.

“A further inspection of the facility uncovered 9,000 litres of diesel as well as equipment used for the illegal activities,” he said in a statement today.

He said a lorry, several Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) tanks and a skid tank containing diesel, a motor pump and various related documents and other equipment found were confiscated for further investigation.

The total value of the seizure was estimated at RM88,300 while the case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122) to identify individuals or companies involved in the diesel distribution chain.

He said the companies would be investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (the ‘AMLATFA’) 2001. — Bernama