KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — An eight-year-old Indonesian girl suffered severe injuries to her left leg, suspected to have been caused by the child of her babysitter’s neighbour, at a house in Kajang on April 11.

Kajang District deputy police chief Supt Mohamad Nasir Drahman confirmed the incident involving the minor, stating that five individuals would be called to provide statements to facilitate the investigation.

“The case falls under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 for offences of abuse/neglect of children,” he said in a statement today.

He appealed to the public with any information to come forward to any police station or contact investigating officer Insp Muhammad Tasnim Muhamed Nor at 0146209960.

In the meantime, Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM), Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, stated on her official website that the ministry is probing the matter following a report from a concerned individual.

“The ministry remains deeply concerned about cases involving the safety and protection of children. If you become aware of or witness any incidents concerning children, please do not hesitate to report it to the Talian Kasih hotline at 15999,” she emphasised. — Bernama

