KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The public has been urged to step forward and report child abuse cases that occur in their neighbourhoods.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said they can directly lodge complaints about abuse incidents through the Talian Kasih 15999 handled by her ministry.

“The 15999 hotline has been introduced but the people must have the courage to lodge reports. The names of the complainants will not be disclosed. What’s important is that the problem is reported so we can take action,” she said.

Nancy told reporters this after opening the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry’s anti-sexual harassment seminar, Kasih Semurni Usaha and launching the Zero Sexual Harassment on Campus campaign organised by Institut Sosial Malaysia (ISM) in cooperation with the International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM), here today.

She commented on the case of a six-month-old baby who died, believed to be a victim of abuse by his biological father at Pangsapuri Baiduri, Bandar Tasik Kesuma, Semenyih, Selangor on Monday. — Bernama

