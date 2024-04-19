BAGAN DATUK, April 20 — Parties in the unity government have their methods to ensure a win in the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election next month, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said this was discussed at the unity government secretariat meeting on Wednesday.

“...certainly each party within the unity government has its methods to ensure the victory of our candidate,” Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, told reporters at the Bagan Datuk Parliamentary Aidilfitri Open House event here last night.

The event held at the Umno Bagan Datuk complex was attended by over 8,000 people.

He was responding to MCA’s statement that the party would not be campaigning in the by-election if the chosen candidate was not from BN.

MCA decided on this at the party’s political development committee at the party’s headquarters yesterday.

MIC, another component party of BN, meanwhile, was reported to have also said that it would not join the by-election campaign if the candidate was not from BN.

The Kuala Kubu Baru seat became vacant following the demise of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, from DAP, on March 21.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling day for May 11, while nomination and early voting will be on April 27 and May 7 respectively. — Bernama