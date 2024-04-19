IPOH, April 19 — The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) has today criticised the RM5.21 million announcement by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) to upgrade public infrastructure facilities in Kuala Kubu Baru ahead of the by-election.

The electoral watchdog said that the move violated its 3C guidelines which stand for “No Conditions, No Campaign and No Candidates".

“As reported, KPKT Minister Nga Kor Ming also called on all the residents to return to the village and asked them to vote for a ‘good, caring, progressive’ party, although he did not mention any political party in the government.

“This special allocation to Kuala Kubu Baru is seen to have violated the principle of ‘no campaigning’ which links government allocations with political support,” its steering committee said in a statement here.

Advertisement

“This action can also be considered as an attempt to buy votes and use the government's undue influence on Kuala Kubu Baru voters, who will cast their ballots on May 11,” it added.

Yesterday, Nga said that the Ministry has allocated a total of RM5.21 million to upgrade public infrastructure facilities under the supervision of the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council (MPHS) and the Chinese New Village Project in Hulu Selangor.

Nga, during his visit to Kuala Kubu Baru, said the allocation included 14 projects worth RM4.82 million to be implemented by MPHS and the Village Community Management Council.

Advertisement

Bersih also urged the federal government coalition to stop the unethical practice which contradicts the principle of political competition for a fair election.

“We noticed that the Madani Government has continually violated the ethics for a clean and fair election in a series of past elections.

“This will cause people, especially the voters, to lose confidence in the election system and the democratic process in this country,” it said.

The steering committee also reiterated that a comprehensive guideline should be created regarding the ethics of the non-interim government and the temporary government which should be practised throughout an election.

Bersih said the guidelines should come into effect as soon the Parliament or State Assembly dissolved or if a seat in any of the constituencies were vacated.

“The guidelines should be enacted as a law so that there is no misuse of government resources in any announcement of provisions and government policies entrusted to the people,” it added.

Bersih also said it will continue to monitor the conduct of the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election process without fear to ensure it is implemented cleanly and fairly without involving any election offence.