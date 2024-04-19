KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 ― Batik Air will suspend its operations to Istanbul, Turkiye, effective May 1, 2024, and affected passengers will be notified via email and text, said the airline operator, Malindo Airways Sdn Bhd.

“This decision comes in response to the recent situation in the Middle East, which has significantly impacted our route, leading to operational restrictions that make it challenging to continue flights to the region.

“Therefore, Batik Air has taken the difficult but necessary step to suspend operations to Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (SAW),” Malindo Airways said in a statement today.

Malindo Airways emphasised that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remain its top priority, and this decision has been made after careful consideration of the prevailing situation.

“We understand the inconvenience this suspension may bring to our valued passengers, and we extend our heartfelt apologies for any disruption it may cause to their travel arrangements.

“Affected passengers will be notified via email and text. To request a refund, visit www.malindoair.com/Refund-Request,” it said. ― Bernama

