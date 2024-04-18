Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 ― Besides Malaysia Airlines, low-cost carrier AirAsia has also announced flight cancellations to/from East Malaysia due to the eruption of Mount Ruang in North Sulawesi, Indonesia. At the moment, the impacted scheduled AirAsia flights are between Kuala Lumpur and Tawau.

According to AirAsia, all notified guests have been notified and they encourage all guests travelling to/from affected destinations to check their registered email and mobile phones for cancellation notifications. From AirAsia’s list, a total of 16 flights for today have been cancelled consisting of Kuala Lumpur to Tawau and Tawau to Kuala Lumpur.

Listed of affected AirAsia flights due to Mount Ruang

Below is the full list of cancelled AirAsia flights due to the eruption:

Options for affected AirAsia guests

Affected AirAsia guests are given the option to move flights to any new travel date within 30 days of the original departure date without extra cost for the same route, subject to seat availability.

Alternatively, they can choose the credit account option where the value of the flight booking is retained in the guest’s AirAsia Rewards member account for future travel with AirAsia. New flight bookings can be redeemed within 730 calendar days (2 years) from issuance.

AirAsia guests can check their flight status from AirAsia’s website. ― SoayCincau