RANAU, May 1 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that over-reliance on imports and external supplies to meet the demand for rice in the state should be stopped, to strengthen its food security.

He said that currently, the state’s self-sufficiency level (SSL) for rice supply is at 22.8 per cent, which is very low, causing Sabah’s high dependence on rice supply from import and external sources to meet demand.

In this regard, he said that the Sabah government has actively improved the SSL level, when on April 17, the state Cabinet agreed to revive the Sabah Padi and Rice Board to drive the effort.

“This board is part of an initiative to increase food production and security in the state. It is also one of the state government’s efforts to increase the self-sufficiency level (SSL) of rice.

“At the same time, the uncertain weather conditions also greatly affect agricultural produce, including in this state,” he said, in his speech to launch the 2024 Sabah Kaamatan Festival, at the Ranau Community Hall, here today, which was attended by 5,000 people.

The text of his speech at the celebration, themed “Kaamatan Melangkaui Keterjaminan Makanan’, was read out by his Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan. Also in attendance was Deputy Chief Minister II, Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

Hajiji said that a top management committee has been established at the Sabah Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry, to discuss and address food security issues.

He added that through the state’s Budget 2024, the paddy ploughing incentive, with an allocation of RM18 million, was implemented to enable farmers to increase their rice yield.

“Other initiatives include the rehabilitation of abandoned paddy fields, the development of dry land rice, and the increase in the number of ploughing and harrowing machines.

“Fertiliser assistance was also given at the optimal rate, as well as the provision of subsidies for the sale of rice to all entrepreneurs, with an allocation of RM5.16 million,” he said.

He also hoped that the players in the agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries sectors would continue to increase revenue, to provide sufficient food supply to the community, and take opportunities through various initiatives provided by the state government.

Meanwhile, Hajiji asked all parties to use the Kaamatan Festival celebration as a platform to unite the community, in addition to expressing gratitude for a good harvest. — Bernama