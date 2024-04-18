ISTANBUL, April 19 — All 19 participants from Malaysia who joined the Break the Siege of Gaza Freedom Flotilla mission arrived in Istanbul, Turkiye at 2.47pm, local time, yesterday.

They will spend two days in Istanbul for non-violence training organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) before embarking on the mission to deliver aid to Gaza.

Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCARE) chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Kamal Nasharuddin Mustapha, stated that the participants would begin their non-violence training today.

“The Freedom Flotilla Coalition delegation from Malaysia has safely arrived at Istanbul airport after an 11-hour journey. We are all thankful to Allah for our good health, high spirits, and enthusiasm. Insha-Allah, we will undergo non-violence training on Friday and Saturday.

“Pray for the success and safety of this mission in delivering aid to our brothers and sisters in Gaza,” he told Bernama yesterday.

The mission also includes MyCARE CEO, Kamarul Zaman Shaharul Anwar, as well as MyCARE trustees Dr. Fauziah Mohd Hasan and Norsham Abu Bakar.

The official media partners of the mission are the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and Astro Awani Network Sdn Bhd, with two representatives each.

Bernama is represented by Muhammad Hafizuddin Mohd Yusof and Mohammad Nulhakim Jailan, while Astro Awani is represented by Syafik Shukri Abdul Jalil and Ab Uzza Ab Latiff.

MyCARE announced on Tuesday that three ships, comprising a 5,000-tonne cargo vessel and two passenger ships capable of accommodating over 1,000 people, will embark on their journey on April 28, 2024.

These ships will carry urgently needed humanitarian aid such as medical supplies, food packages, clothing, tents, and several vehicles including eight ambulances.

In addition to MyCARE, the other international NGOs involved include Insani Yardim Vakfi (IHH), Ship to Gaza Norway, Rumbo A Gaza, US Ship to Gaza, Sweden Ship to Gaza, Canada Boat to Gaza, Freedom Flotilla Italia, Kia Ora to Gaza, Palestine Solidarity Alliance, Mavi Marmara Freedom and Solidarity Association, Miles of Smiles, and Free Gaza Australia. — Bernama