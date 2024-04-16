SERI KEMBANGAN, April 16 — Twenty Malaysians are set to join the humanitarian mission of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), expected to depart from Istanbul, Turkiye, at the end of this month.

Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCare) chairman Datuk Seri Kamal Nashruddin Mustapha said they would converge with activists from 30 countries in Istanbul on April 18 for final preparation in conjunction with the “Break the Siege of Gaza Freedom Flotilla” mission.

“Three vessels are expected to set their journey on April 28, comprising a 5,000-tonne cargo ship and two passenger vessels that can accommodate 1,000 people.

“These ships will transport urgent humanitarian aid such as medical supplies, food packs, clothes, tents, and several vehicles, including eight ambulances,” he said in a media conference at MyCare’s headquarters here today.

He said the twenty participants consisted of media practitioners, doctors, and humanitarian activists, adding that the mission is a grassroots and multinational movement to challenge the illegal blockade imposed by Israel against Gaza while raising awareness and fostering international solidarity with the Gazans.

One of the activists, Dr Fauziah Hassan, who had participated in previous humanitarian missions in Gaza, said she hoped the mission would reduce the burdens on the people in Gaza.

“We earnestly pray for safety and for all the aid to reach Gaza as the items that we are bringing are what they critically need,” she said.

Meanwhile, a broadcast journalist from the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Muhammad Hafizuddin Mohd Yusof, said he would use the opportunity to portray the plights of the Gaza people who are facing oppression by the Zionist regime.

“Previously, aid was sent by air, but now we want to try sending it directly to them. We want to see firsthand what the situation is like there,” he said.

Bernama TV’s cameraman Mohammad Nulhakim Jailan will accompany Muhammad Hafizuddin in this mission, which sees Bernama as one of the official media partners. — Bernama