SEREMBAN, April 18 — Eight Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to the illegal possession of several parts of Java mouse deer in 2021.

All of them, aged between 36 and 50, namely Rusli Che Omar, Jafri Md Taib, Mohamed Khalid Ibrahim, Azaruddin Yahaya, Mohd Izammudin Zainol, Mohd Yusof Mohamed Yunos, Mahadzir Osman and Jasius Joseph, entered the plea before Judge Mazni Nawi.

They were jointly charged with keeping eight parts of a Java mouse deer (Tragulus javanicus), a protected species under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716), without a valid licence, in a container placed in the back of a vehicle.

Advertisement

The offence was allegedly committed at Jalan Besar Kampung Talang, Empangan Talang, Kuala Pilah, at 1pm on January 17, 2021.

The charge was framed under Section 60(1)(b) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term of up to two years or both upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer from the Wildlife and National Parks Department, Amanina Mohamad Anuar requested that the court set bail at RM20,000 for each accused.

Advertisement

Lawyer Hanif Hassan, representing Jafri, then asked for a bail of RM2,000 because his client was a lower-ranking member of the police force and had a family to provide for.

The court set bail at RM2,000 for each of the accused and fixed June 12 for mention of the case. — Bernama