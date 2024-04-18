KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The Association of Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Malaysia (ACCCIM) president Tan Sri Low Kian Chuan hopes Malaysians can put aside their differences and work together in harmony and unity especially when racial tensions are on the rise.

When asked how local Chinese businesses were doing after calls to boycott them were made by Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh stemming from the KK Mart “Allah” socks issue, Low said it does nobody any good when we continue to attack local businesses.

He said local businesses were already trying to recover post Covid-19 and were also hit by the Ukraine-Russia war.

He said the weakening ringgit has caused certain businesses to suffer as well.

Advertisement

“After Covid-19, we thought we could bounce back but the geopolitical situation and other uncertainties have caused many problems, including affecting our food security.

“If businesses want to progress we must put aside all these boycotts, it doesn’t create any good (boycotting) in the end we are punishing our people. National unity and togetherness are important so we can all work together to help the economy and our people.

“I hope we can be a harmonious nation as we must remember we live in a multicultural and diversified society which is inclusive,” he told Malay Mail.

Advertisement

Last month, Dr Akmal was mired in controversy as he was the most vocal critic of KK Super Mart when the convenience store chain was caught up over the sale of socks with the word “Allah” embroidered on them.

However, only five pairs of socks from over 18,000 imported from China were found to have the word “Allah”, suggesting the incident had likely been coincidental.

The owners of the convenience store chain have since apologised, but have been charged for “intentionally hurting the feelings of Muslims”.

Despite the apology, Dr Akmal was adamant and called for a nationwide boycott of KK Super Mart outlets.

Meanwhile, the ACCCIM will host the 17th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention in Kuala Lumpur from September 9-11.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke is the guest speaker on day one followed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on day two and to close the event, Minister of Science Technology and Innovation Chang Lih King will speak on day three.

The event will draw 1,500 local business leaders, and 3,000 overseas delegates from North America, China, Europe, South America, Oceania, the Middle East and Africa.

Themed “Reimagining the Future” the event is considered a platform for gathering Chinese business leaders and government and private sector representatives to share ideas and gain insights into their various industries.

Among the thematic topics include trends and insights that shape the global economic and business landscape, advancing technology for tomorrow such as AI, semiconductors and green investment among others.