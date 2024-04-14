SHAH ALAM, April 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said it’s not proper for Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh to condemn the unity government of which his party Umno is a part of.

He expressed his disdain over the Umno youth chief’s comments for calling his minister “dumb” and instead urged Dr Akmal to work together with them as the party he represents is also a part of the unity government.

“I don’t entertain such statements. It’s completely, to my mind, not proper in the context of our unity government, we should work together,” he told reporters when met.

Several days ago, Dr Akmal hit out at DAP’s federal minister Nga Kor Ming over what the former deemed to be his apparent lack of intelligence for calling his boycott campaign irresponsible and the cause of economic hardship.

Dr Akmal labelled Nga as “dumb” for linking his boycott campaign to Malaysia’s weak economy.

Last month, Dr Akmal was mired in controversy as he was the most vocal critic of KK Super Mart when the convenience store chain was caught up over the sale of socks with the word “Allah” embroidered on them.

