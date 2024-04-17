KOTA KINABALU, April 17 — Private businesses in Sabah’s industrial parks will be able to set up their own power generation facilities, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji said the move has three benefits: to attract more investors, help sustain those already in operation affected by electricity issues, and ease power supply demand in the state.

“The Cabinet has agreed to give special permission to investors operating in industrial parks in the state to set up power generation facilities for their own use,” he said in a statement released after the state’s Cabinet meeting.

“The Cabinet has also decided to allow shophouses, buildings and residential premises to install solar power systems without seeking approval from Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB),” he added.

Meanwhile, Hajiji also reiterated the state government’s decision to revive the Sabah Paddy and Rice Board as part of initiatives to boost food production and ensure food security in the state.

The decision to revive the board is imperative since Sabah currently imports about 70 per cent of its rice needs.

“Sabah needs to boost its food self-sufficiency and we will be able to do it with the revival of the Sabah Paddy and Rice Board,” he said.

“The state Cabinet will submit the recommendation to the Head of State for the approval of the establishment of the Sabah Paddy and Rice Board as stipulated in Section 3 of the 1981 Agriculture Produce Board Enactment,” he said.