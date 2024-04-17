KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Fiscal reforms implemented by the government have further strengthened investors’ confidence in Malaysia, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

In a post on MoF’s official social media site, “X” today, the ministry highlighted several reforms implemented by the government, including deficit reduction, targeted subsidies, and the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2023.

According to the ministry, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, who led the Malaysian delegation to New York, United States from April 14-16, has engaged with international investors, fund managers and investment bankers to discuss Malaysia’s current economic position and the government’s plans.

Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Datuk Abdul Rasheed Abdul Ghaffour is also a member of the delegation.

Advertisement

“During the dialogue session with financial and capital market investors, Amir Hamzah shared the key points of the Madani Economic Framework and how this framework will propel Malaysia to become a globally competitive investment destination,” the MoF said.

The meeting with investors was held in conjunction with Amir Hamzah’s attendance at the 2024 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group in Washington DC, US from April 17-19.

On April 16, the minister met with 50 global investors from various industries and businesses, where he gave a briefing on the development of the government’s key policies, including fiscal reforms to ensure fiscal and national debt sustainability. — Bernama

Advertisement